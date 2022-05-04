(Underwood) — An Underwood High School teacher has been recognized for his work inspiring kids to come to school.
In a special ceremony Tuesday, math teacher Greg Bachman was awarded the first of four Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards for 2022. As part of the award, Bachman will receive $10,000 and the Underwood School District will receive $2,500. Bachman was one of over 180 nominations for this year’s award. Bachman’s nomination was authored by High School Guidance Counselor Kirk Hughes.
"Mr. Bachman’s approach is one where students feel welcome. Mr. Bachman gets to know the students personally and makes connections with each student. He makes them feel they are an important member of his class," said Hughes.
“We have a staff full of incredible teachers and educators, it's nice that we get to honor one here today," High School Principal Matt McDonough shared.
The Lakin Award is given annually to four public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of Lakin’s hometown of Emerson.