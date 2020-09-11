Iowa DNR

(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are working to identify an unknown sheen on Mosquito Creek near Council Bluffs.

The DNR says officials with MidAmerican Energy reported a sheen on the creek near the company's Walter Scott Plant Thursday morning. The sheen appeared to be coming from a storm water drain.

Officials have placed booms and absorbent material and MidAmerican Energy is working with a contractor to clean out the drain to stop further release. The DNR says no impact was observed on the Missouri River and no dead fish were reported.

