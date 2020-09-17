(Creston) -- A Creston man was injured in a car accident early Thursday morning.
The Union County Sheriff's office says the vehicle driven by 75-year-old Lawrence Shimono was slowing down to turn right onto old Highway 34 at around 9 a.m. That's when another vehicle driven by 59-year-old Marvin Baker did not realized Shimono's vehicle was slowing and tried to swerve to avoid the collision. Baker, however was unable to avoid the collision due to another vehicle coming westbound and connected with Shimono. Shimono was forced into the ditch where it rolled once and landed on its wheels.
Shimono was taken to the GRMC by ambulance and the vehicle was totaled. Baker was cited for failure to stop in assured and clear distance.