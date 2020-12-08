(Arispe) -- A Tingley man was injured in a car-deer collision in Union County late Monday evening.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Chevy Trax driven by 30-year-old Johnathan Watkins was southbound on Highway 169 south of Arispe sometime before 8 p.m. when a deer entered the vehicle's path. Watkins' vehicle struck the deer, causing major damage to its front. Watkins was taken by Greater Regional Medical Center's Medic 1 Ambulance to Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr with minor injuries.