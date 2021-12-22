(Corning) -- One person was killed when a semi exited an Adams County road earlier this week.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old William Joseph Parmenter of Kent was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Monday near the intersection of 240th Street and Orange Avenue. Authorities Parmenter's 2006 Freightliner was southbound on Orange when it entered a ditch on the east side of the road.
Autopsy results on Parmenter are pending. Corning's Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.