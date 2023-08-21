(Creston) -- Two people were injured in a rollover accident in Union County Friday evening.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Clover Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Honda Odyssey, driven by 18-year-old Arya Nunn of Creston, was southbound on Clover near 2316 Clover Avenue when it swerved to miss a deer that was in the roadway. The Sheriff's Office says the driver then lost control of the vehicle which went into the west ditch at an angle causing it to begin to rollover. Authorities say the vehicle traveled roughly 30 yards before coming to rest overturned.
The Sheriff's Office says Nunn suffered minor injuries and a 20-year-old passenger, Garrett Thomson of Creston, suffered serious injuries after being ejected through the passenger side window during the accident. Both Nunn and Thomson were taken by EMS to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston. Authorities say Thomson was not wearing a seat belt and no air bags deployed during the incident.