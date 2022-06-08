(Creston) -- Damage assessments and cleanup operations are underway in Union County after severe weather ripped through Tuesday evening.
Heavy tree and structure damage is reported following high winds and at least one tornado. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckwork tells KMA News her county was placed under a tornado warning at around 7:45 p.m. after a twister was spotted near Orient in Adair County. Then, activity moved closer to Creston.
"About 8:10 p.m. or so, we saw some activity up around Green Valley Lake," said Duckworth. "The campground had already been evacuated, and those folks were taken to safety. That's really when it started in our county, just north and east of Green Valley Lake. Then, it moved through our county."
Duckworth says her phone was ringing off the hook Wednesday morning with calls regarding storm damage in rural parts of the county. Additionally, trees and structures suffered considerable damage along a northeast corridor of Creston.
"We have a lot of tree damage," said Duckworth. "A lot of those trees fell on homes. Sheds were damaged. Some of them were completely destroyed. It's the kind of damage you would normally see with storms that have high winds in it."
Duckworth says both Creston and Union County crews were out in full force in full cleanup mode.
"The city of Creston was out," said Duckworth. "The county's secondary roads crews are all out try to clear roads, and picking up tree debris. The city of Creston has put out a notice on Facebook. I know they'll be cleaning up at least until Friday. The street crews will be taking care of trees, and if people get them out to the curb, they'll pick them up and take them to the compost site."
Duckworth says it's undetermined whether a tornado or high winds caused damage inside the city. She says it's the worst damage in Creston since a tornado cut a swath of damage along Townline Road in April, 2012.