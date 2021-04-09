(Creston) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County late Thursday evening.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at the intersection of Highways 34 and 25 southwest of Creston shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2014 Ford F-250 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kiel Davis of Creston was eastbound on 34 when it was struck by a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 31-year-old Lidia Alvarado of Council Bluffs. Authorities say Alvarado's vehicle was northbound on 25 when it turned right onto 34 from a stop sign.
Alvarado was taken by Corning EMS to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston. She was cited for no proof of financial liability and driving while a license is suspended.