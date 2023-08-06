(Creston) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Creston Saturday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 25 near 315 Sumner Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven by an unnamed male from Ames, was southbound on Highway 25 at a high rate of speed when it lost control near the intersection of Sumner and Howard Street before traveling off the left side of the roadway. The patrol says the vehicle then struck a parked car and vaulted before striking the front of two houses on the east side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle then flipped and came to rest on its top at 313 Sumner.
A male passenger from Creston was taken by Union County Ambulance to Union County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Additionally, the driver was taken by Mercy Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines for life threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation and the names were not immediately released. The Creston Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.