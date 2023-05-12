(Council Bluffs) -- The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs is getting set to celebrate 20 years in the community with several free events for the whole family.
The museum moved around several different times throughout the late 20th century before eventually finding home in the monumental Carnegie Library building in Council Bluffs, according to museum curator Patricia LaBounty.
“At that time, there was a community group that was really concerned about the historic Carnegie Building being preserved in Council Bluffs,” LaBounty said. “At the same time, Union Pacific was looking for a place for its collection, and a beautiful 20-year partnership was born.”
Not only is the museum celebrating its 20 year anniversary, it’s also celebrating 20 years in the Council Bluffs community.
“Council Bluffs is significant to Union Pacific in many ways,” LaBounty said. “Most notably, Council Bluffs is Mile 0 for the nation’s first transcontinental railroad building west, as established by Abraham Lincoln.”
The celebration began with a land acknowledgement May 11. Land acknowledgements publicly recognize that the building and institution exist on land that is still sacred to indigenous people.
“We have a lot of native language and legacy on display in Iowa, most notably the name of the state and Pottawattamie County, where we’re located,” LaBounty said. “There’s a lot of hidden histories that need to be brought to light and we’re happy to take this important first step to do that.”
Other celebration activities include a ‘Hidden History of the Carnegie Library Tour,’ as well as a ‘Mile Zero Party.’ For more information on attending these events, visit uprrmuseum.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with LaBounty from the KMA Morning Show.