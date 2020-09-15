(Red Oak) -- Patrons fueling up at United Farmers Cooperative in Red Oak have a chance to help out students in the Red Oak School District.
Beginning Wednesday through the end of the 2020-21 school year, the co-op will donate three cents from every gallon of fuel sold at two of its pumps to the Red Oak Athletic Booster Club. United Farmers Cooperative Marketing Manager Angie Britten tells KMA News the club approached the cooperative about the project last year. She says the idea was modeled after a project in the hometown of a Red Oak coach.
"One of the staff members there at the school had the idea from his home town, where there was a spirit pump program with one of the fuel stations," said Britten. "He brought that to the Booster Club and asked if we could do this in Red Oak."
Britten says the cooperative has labeled its first two pumps as Tiger Pumps.
"At our location in Red Oak, we have a pump that both sides are designated as the Tiger pumps, which are pumps 1 and 2," said Britten. "On that pump -- which has signage so it's easily identifiable -- $0.03 from every gallon sold at that pump will automatically go to the Booster Club."
Britten says the donation is made for any kind of fuel purchase at the pumps, including credit cards, cash, check or UFC account holders. She says fuel discounts for UFC members will not be available at the Tiger Pumps, so those wishing to use their UFC rewards must use another pump. Britten says UFC is the only locally-owned fuel station in Red Oak, so giving back to the community is important to them.
"We are a locally-owned cooperative and we're owned by our members, so everything is local" said Britten. "It truly does show that when you buy local and you support local, those local dollars stay in the community. We're really excited about this opportunity."
Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says he's thankful for the support of the community's businesses.
"Those funds are going to be used for weight room enhancements that will serve all kids, regardless of sport," said Lorenz. "It's just a great example of how people here in Red Oak just rally together to support our schools."
UFC will host a kickoff event for the program Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Red Oak High School athletes will be providing full service at the Tiger Pumps, filling tanks with gas and washing windshields to show support.