(KMAland) -- Several communities in KMAland have piqued the interest of a northwest Missouri fiber network provider.
United Fiber has made interest forms available for residents, primarily in Red Oak, Clarinda, and Bedford, indicating whether they would like to see the company bring fiber to their community. Jason Orme is the head of the broadband committee for the Montgomery County Development Corporation. Orme tells KMA News that talks of bringing fiber to Red Oak have been ongoing for nearly two decades and had recently hit a snag due to the city and others like it in the area being listed as "served" under the Office of the Chief Information Officer map, and thus blocking interested companies from obtaining federal or state grant funding for an expansion project. However, after recently meeting with United Fiber representatives, MCDC Director Steve Adams says the fiber network company has expressed interest in the communities without government funding.
"United Fiber said they were willing to come to our communities and take a look and that's where we are--the interest stage and determining the level of interest--but I think the commitment is there," said Adams. "United Fiber is a fairly good sized company as two weeks ago they announced that they had signed up their 30,000th customer. They are a big provider really reaching from Kansas City up to the Missouri border."
United Fiber is also part of the United Electric Cooperative, which Adams adds does provide some additional financial opportunities for the company. Cole Walters is the director of the Bedford Area Chamber and Bedford Economic Development Office. Walters says they had reached out to United Fiber on their own before. However, a group recently formed between Adams, Montgomery, Page, and Taylor counties, or AMPT, provided a greater opportunity for the co-op to expand its footprint.
"They actually talked to us because we had enough people or enough communities together," he said, "that it would be worth their while to cross the state border and deal with the regulatory issues and some of the issues with construction costs."
While the three communities would be part of a proposed phase one, Walters adds that other communities, including Corning, Creston, Mount Ayr, and Diagonal, could be included in phase two. Amy McQueen is the Executive Director of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. McQueen says high-speed, reliable internet is crucial for economic growth.
"We work so hard on this knowing that if we don't have ample speeds and reliability for our community members, businesses, and industry, we're just not going to grow," said McQueen. "I think all of us sitting at the table today, that's what our charge is--to bring people and also industry and business to our communities."
Adams noted the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for broadband in rural communities.
"When everybody had to work from home, the speeds were not reliable enough for the work-from-home attitude go on," he said. "So, the people that are part of what I call the work-from-home generation, or WFH generation, were really in a position where they were not able to do their job efficiently. That was primarily due to the lack of speed and availability of fiber."
McQueen added that education has also started offering students more online options. Orme says that while current internet speeds with local providers aren't bad, he adds they could undoubtedly be better, citing his personal experience after moving back to Red Oak in 2020. Now, Orme says the focus turns to discovering their communities' interest in bringing United Fiber into town.
"They know that the four of us are very interested in getting this project done, but we represent communities that are probably in excess of 6,000 potential hookups for them," said Orme. "So, knowing that the rest of our communities not just the four of us are interested, the proof is really in the consumer's interest. So, we have a consumer's interest that is now available for all three of our communities."
While official costs have not been determined, Orme says it would be pushing a nearly $30 million investment for United Fiber between the three communities in phase one. Residents wishing to indicate their interest can visit unitedfiber.com/red-oak, unitedfiber.com/clarinda, or unitedfiber.com/bedford. Interest forms will also be available for Clarinda and Red Oak at the football game on Friday night. McQueen adds they can also view United Fiber's website to view their rates and packages.