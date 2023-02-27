(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's historic downtown district is the new home for a local insurance provider.
United Group Insurance in Red Oak announced last week that they will start operations from a new location Monday (today) at 306 East Coolbaugh Street on the square. Andy Rea is the Red Oak Branch Manager for United Group. Rea tells KMA News the move to downtown has been a longtime goal for his group to find a more centralized location with good foot traffic.
"From Junction Days to Old Car Days, to homecoming parades, with how much activity is down here, it really seems like it is the heart of the community -- we're really excited to be down here," said Rea. "We think that it will make it really convenient and simple for our customers when they're out and about and running errands to pop in and see us and take care of business."
While efforts to move downtown have been in the making for an extended period, Rea says they received the keys to the facility on February 1st. Since then, he says crews have been busy working on the interior, including flooring, painting, and removing a few walls to create a more open space.
"We've done a lot of work to the interior to just make it a comfortable, nice place for people to come in and do business and see us," he said. "One of my favorite features is just a brick wall, which the best way I can describe it is to think of Old Market in Omaha, or some of the beautiful downtown squares in different parts of southwest. It's an older building but it has a real classy feel to it."
However, the main highlight, Rea says, is a new conference room that will serve multiple functions.
"We'll be able to host even larger meeting with our other offices which are in Atlantic, Griswold, and Shenandoah, and so it's really nice to have a central meeting location and be able to host larger meetings with our clients," Rea explained. "So, it really is checking off a lot of boxes from our wish list, or what we would like to be able to do."
Rea adds the new facility will continue to include his current team of agents, including Phyllis Heim, Macy Preston, Dan Crouse, and Kaleb Tillman. Rea says the facility also holds sentimental value to another member of the United Group team -- Randy Spangenberg -- who began his career in the building.
"Randy started his career in Red Oak when they moved to town back in 1982 in the building we're going into, which was his old Jestons location, and some people might remember the old Jestons Clothing Store -- so it's just kind of neat," said Rea. "Randy and I were talking about how he used to work here and have this building and now his career has kind of come full circle and this will be the building someday he'll wind down his career in and that definitely put a smile on his face."
While the doors for the facility opened Monday (this) morning, Rea does advise patrons that a few minor renovations will be completed over the next couple of days. He expects to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the weather improves and his team has settled in. For more information, visit ugiredoak.com or call 712-623-5555.