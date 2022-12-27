(Iowa City-Shenandoah) -- After 20 years since the discovery of giant ground sloths in a creek bed near Shenandoah, the University of Iowa is publishing a paper on the findings of the ancient fossils.
In 2001, a southwest Iowa resident was walking along the Tarkio Valley River in Page County on a day, according to University of Iowa Professor Holmes Semken, where the water was clearer than usual. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Semken says the resident would stumble across what they would later identify as a family of three of the most prime specimen of the Jefferson Ground Sloths.
"He saw a very round looking object that was totally unnatural to anything around it or totally unnatural to anything he'd seen before." said Semken. "So he got a bucket and dug it out and he found a thigh bone, or femur, that was about a foot and a half long or maybe a little longer, nine inches wide, and about four inches thick. He knew that it was an animal that was unlike anything he had ever seen before."
After the resident found additional smaller bones surrounding the original discovery, Semken says part of the collection was sent to the university. After some initial skepticism, the professor emeritus had no doubt about the discovery once he saw the bones.
"It's usually a pig, or a horse, or a cow, but I looked at that femur and knew right away that we had a giant ground sloth," he said. "Because these are animals totally unlike modern sloths in that they were the size of an ox or small elephant."
Semken says the long-extinct creatures, when sitting down, would have been nearly six or seven feet tall and over eight feet in height when standing up and had four-to-five-foot long arms to pull down tree limbs. However, he adds they were likely ground dwellers due to that size and moved more quickly -- contrary to the more modern tree-dwelling three-toed sloth.
He says they were able to formulate three individual specimens and a likely family primarily based on the size of the shoulder blades that were uncovered -- including one that was a third the size of the other two. However, what made the discovery more fascinating for Semken was what they found with the bones, including fossil pollen, seeds, fingernail clams, and turtle remains.
"Pollen blows great distances and we identified the different types that were there so that gave us a regional picture of the environment that they lived in," Semken explained. "The seeds don't blow, they move a little bit obviously, but they give you a view of the immediate environment, and the clams give you indications of what the water environment was like."
Semken says other discoveries in the area certainly could happen in the future. However, he says discoveries such as this one take a lot of "happy accidents" to occur.
"You've got to have a guy that's outside looking at the ground, and you've got to have a guy that's interested in or fascinated by something that's different," said Semken. "You have to have a guy that's going to do something other than take it into the barn and show it around, but take it to a university. And then you have to have somebody at the university that's interested in what they found."
While 150 different findings of Jefferson Ground Sloths have been reported throughout North America, Semken says the Tarkio River site is still one of the most complete to this day. The research team's findings are being published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
You can hear the full interview with Iowa Professor Emeritus Holmes Semken below: