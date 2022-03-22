(Shenandoah) -- Rising fuel and food costs are impacting the Shenandoah School District's budget process for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for April 11th at 5 p.m. on the district's fiscal 2023 budget. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says budget numbers set for publishing later this week include a decrease of 23 cents per thousand dollars valuation over the current fiscal year's levy of $12.63 per thousand. That's despite increased costs of diesel fuel and food--something Nelson says every district is facing.
"I think the rising costs make us stop and reflect on every aspect of our budget," said Nelson. "It's an unknown cost. We don't know how much fuel is going to cost. We don't know how much fuel will cost. So, we need to project higher expenses that what we've had before. We're estimating it could be as high as $8 a gallon for diesel. It might not be--we hope it's not--but we need to plan as if that might be the case."
Teacher and staff salaries are another factor. Like other districts, the superintendent says Shenandoah must contend with the statewide instructor shortage.
"We've had more difficulty filling positions in areas of science and social studies," she said. "Those require more content knowledge for teachers, and additional endorsements. So, that's been a little bit more of a challenge for us. We started advertising clear back in October, and we've been able to fill many of our positions. We're still short two or three that have been difficult to fill, and we'll continue on finding avenues."
Nelson says the district is attempting to lure new teachers by attending job fairs and posting openings on social media and newspapers, plus job hunting websites like Indeed. In addition, the board approved the $1,000 teacher incentive bonuses using state-issued funds and the district's Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund, or ESSER allocations. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: