Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.