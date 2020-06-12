(Omaha) — A UNMC physician is among a group of doctors releasing guidelines for treating COVID-19 patients with diabetes.
UNMC officials say hospitalized COVID-19 patients with diabetes constitute more than 20 percent of patients in intensive care units nationwide. UNMC Dr. Andjela Drincic says the guidelines could reduce the number of deaths and hospital stays among those with COVID-19 and diabetes.
“Little guidance has been provided on how to treat patients with diabetes and yet hyperglycemia in this population is rampant and very difficult to treat.”
The paper includes modified protocols for insulin administration, recommendations on bedside glucose monitoring, the use of continuous glucose sensors, virtual glucose management and other aspects of models of care that can be provided by diabetes inpatient services. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.