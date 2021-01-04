(Omaha) -- Officials at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are seeking participants for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are involved in the trial of a vaccine developed by Novavax. The trial is part of a larger national trial of the vaccine through the COVID-19 Prevention Network, formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Diana Florescu is a professor and infectious diseases specialist in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine and is leading the Phase 3 trial at UNMC. She says it's an honor for UNMC to be included in the trial.
“We are grateful and excited that UNMC was chosen as a site for this important work. Our hope is that this vaccine will prevent people from developing severe disease and decrease the chances of being hospitalized or dying.”
In order to qualify for the trial, individuals must be over the age of 19, have not had COVID-19 and are not breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant in the next four months. Florescu says in order to participate you cannot have already had a COVID-19 vaccine, but you can get one later on.
“We encourage individuals who won’t be receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the next three to six months to consider enrolling in the clinical trial. Participants in the Novavax vaccine clinical trial can still receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when it is available to them and still remain in the trial.”
Two out of every three participants in the study will get the trial vaccine, while the other participants will receive a placebo. With vaccines already on the market from Pfizer and Moderna, Florescu says it's still important to develop more effective options.
“Like everyone else, we want to beat this pandemic. To do so, we need multiple, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. We also want to involve the most vulnerable communities: minorities, people over the age of 65, and those with other health conditions.”
Those chosen for the study will be given two shots three weeks apart. Participants will be required to have four follow-up visits within the first year of their vaccine and two follow-up visits in the second year. For more information or to fill out a questionnaire for the trial, visit the trial's page on UNMC's website.