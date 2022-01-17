(Omaha) -- UNMC will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a virtual-only event on Monday.
Dr. Sherrita Strong recently joined the KMA Morning Show to talk about the event and the plans for celebrating the day.
Strong says this year's speaker brings a high level of intelligence.
“The theme for this year is the power of prevention, building healthy communities through wellness and the spirit of giving,” Dr. Strong said. “And so Dr. (Cheryl) Logan, as you all know, she's the OPS (Omaha Public Schools) superintendent. She's been the superintendent since about 2018. She brings a wealth of knowledge, brought a wealth of knowledge from the University of Pennsylvania.
"And so when we talk about this year's theme of building healthy communities, one of her goals in the work that she does is a desire to collaborate with students, teachers, parents, you know, the Board of Education, the broader community, business partners, and so she tries to do all that so that we can continue to build healthy communities with everything that's going on.”
Strong says service is something they will focus on, as well.
“We have a few opportunities day of service. You know, Dr. Martin Luther King talked about service,” Strong said. “And so we have a couple of student groups that we're collaborating with that they're hosting things of service. fostering the future is one group. They're making blankets. And we have a group on campus and empower group, and we have a few other opportunities.”
Dr. Logan will also be getting a prestigious award, Strong says.
“We're also giving a couple of awards. We have the Servant Leader Award that we're going to give to Dr. Logan,” Strong continued. “And then this year we're giving the inaugural unsung hero award to a Nebraska Medicine or UNMC employee just for being recognized for the work that we're doing on campus, positive attitude, professionalism, and of course, someone who champion championing diversity, equity and inclusion at UNMC in Nebraska Medicine.”
The virtual-event will begin at 12 PM on Monday, and you can register for the event using this link: https://unmc.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7642623.
You can hear the full interview with Strong below.