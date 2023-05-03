(Corning) -- A special presentation Friday in Corning highlights abandoned and disappearing towns of Iowa.
Artist and historian Rosa Snyder will present on the topic at the Corning Opera House at 1 p.m. as part of the First Friday Friends series. A native of northeast Iowa, Snyder first began researching abandoned towns in Polk County as a member of the Polk County Historical Society. She says her research quickly grew to include the whole state and now includes a weekly road trip to explore.
"On Wednesdays, I go out on what's called my 'Wednesday Road Trip,' and I explore different parts of Iowa," said Snyder. "In fact, people contact me and they'll ask where I went today and I'll tell them. They will get in the car and go find some of the places that I've located."
In addition to her time in the field, Snyder says she uses a variety of historical records to find more on the abandoned places.
"I do a lot of research at the Iowa State Historical Society," said Snyder. "I also like to visit local libraries, because many times they'll be someone who has done a little booklet that wasn't published widely, but it's in the local library. They'll tell stories about their little community."
In addition to researching abandoned towns, Snyder's work has grown to include disappearing towns. She says a shift in the way we travel has led to economic troubles in a lot of original railroad towns in the state.
"The trains had to stop every so many miles to get water and coal, so they established towns about every eight miles," said Snyder. "That isn't needed anymore. Also, farmers aren't traveling in horse and wagon anymore. They're traveling in their cars and their trucks and they don't mind going more than 8 or 10 miles away to get what they need to get. Of course, our farms are growing. My mom and dad's farm was only 120 acres, but the people that own them now own maybe 3,000."
Snyder's presentation is free to the public and refreshments will be provided. For more information on Snyder's work, you can visit humanitiesiowa.org. You can hear the full interview with Snyder below.