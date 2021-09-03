(Essex/Hamburg)-- The Essex Labor Day Run is coming up on Labor Day (9-6), and Hamburg's Popcorn Days Tri-State Races will follow on Saturday, September 11th.
Essex and Hamburg Schools Superintendent Mike Wells joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday (8/30) to discuss the events.
"The Essex Labor Day Run will be a 5K race/walk," Wells said. "Every person who registers will get a free t-shirt. There will be awards for the top male and female and age group winners, male and female. We're looking forward (to it). It's a $30 entry fee they can register online at the Essex School website there's a link there or just show up that day and the cost is $30. Those funds go to support our middle school students that will be going to Washington D.C. next summer."
The race will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday morning.
Next weekend, September 11th, Hamburg will be celebrating their Popcorn Days and a special race will be a part of it. Wells said this race is both a 5K and a 10K race.
"Saturday morning, we'll have a 5K and a 10K race/walk. If people participate in the 10K they can run through three states," Wells continued. "They run through Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa to finish that race and we're the only race that has that ability. And again the money that is raised will go to support the kids going to Washington D.C. The seventh grade from Hamburg will go to D.C. next year, and the seventh and eighth grades from Essex will be going. That trip is totally free to them but they have to do fundraisers like this to make it work.
"We ask people to go on Hamburg's website and find the link to register or just show up at the school at 7 AM on the 11th that Saturday, and come out and support Hamburg."
To listen to the complete interview with Mike Wells, click below.