UPDATE: 11 P.M. Friday, February 5th, 2021
(Council Bluffs) – A suspect who barricaded himself at a Council Bluffs construction site surrendered Friday evening following a marathon standoff with police.
Council Bluffs Police say the incident began at around 10:55 a.m., when officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a fugitive at a construction site at East Kanesville and Baughn Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside a piece of construction equipment. The ensuing standoff forced police to close East Kanesville from South 1st to Frank Streets, and detour traffic to Broadway.
After several hours, the suspect surrendered at around 7:45 p.m., and was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The unidentified male has several valid felony warrants through Nebraska, and police say he will be booked at a later time.
Council Bluffs Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information or questions regarding the case should contact Crimestoppers at 712-328-STOP.
ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, September 5th, 2021
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking residents to avoid a portion of the community due to an ongoing police action.
Police say a section of East Kanesville was closed from South 1st Street to Frank Street following an incident late Friday morning. At approximately 10:55 a.m., officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a fugitive at a construction site at East Kanesville and Baughn Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside of a piece of construction equipment. Police say he is currently contained in that area, and is not an immediate threat to the public.
Authorities say this is currently an active scene, and the public is urged to avoid the area. A detour route for traffic has been established on East Broadway.