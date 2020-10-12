Updated Story October 12, 2020 8:34 a.m.
(KMAland) -- One major roadway has been reopened while one remains closed in KMAland following severe storms Sunday night.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says Highway 275 north of Tabor has been reopened to traffic. The road was closed due to downed power lines early Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Highway 48 remains closed between County Road J28 and J20 in Page County. Traffic is being detoured using Highways 59 and 34. The latest road closure information can be found at 511ia.org.
Original Story October 12, 2020 5:47 a.m.
(KMAland) -- Two major KMAland roads are closed Monday morning due to storm damage.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says Highway 48 between Shenandoah and Essex is blocked in both directions due to downed power lines. Traffic is being detoured up using Highways 59 and 34.
Meanwhile, Highway 275 is closed in both directions between County Road J18 and Highway 34 north of Tabor due to downed power lines. The latest road closure information can be found at 511ia.org.