UPDATE: Friday, July 21st, 2023 3:30 PM
(Essex) -- Page County Emergency Management says Highway 48 is reopened in Essex.
Law enforcement officials and the Iowa Department of Transportation closed the highway between Casey's and California Street early Friday morning because of an accident that knocked a power line down. County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey says the highway was reopened earlier this (Friday) afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, July 21st, 2023 8:50 AM
(Essex) -- Page County Emergency Management is warning motorists of a road closure.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey says Highway 48 is closed between the Casey's Store and California Street due to a downed power line following an accident. Harvey says motorists should following a detour through town that is marked. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.