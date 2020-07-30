Updated Story July 30, 2020 9:47 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- Area law enforcement authorities have apprehended a missing Clarinda Academy student.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students was initially reported missing around 9 a.m. Thursday. Law enforcement was able to return the student to campus around 9:45 a.m.
Original Story July 30, 2020 9:25 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- Area law enforcement officials are searching for a student missing from the Clarinda Academy.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says a student left the facility around 9 a.m. Thursday and was last seen running into a corn field near the Academy. The student is described as an African-American male in a gray shirt with dark shorts.
Clarinda Police, the Page County Sheriff's Office and Page County Emergency Management are participating in the search.