Updated Story Jan. 4, 2021 7:36 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities say a missing Clarinda Academy student has been returned to campus.
Original Story Jan. 4, 2021 5:11 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities are searching for a student who left the Clarinda Academy campus overnight.
Authorities say the student left campus around 1:45 a.m. and traveled in an unknown direction. The student is described as a 15-year-old white male, wearing a gray hoodie and blue sneakers. No other description was available.
Anyone with information on the student is urged to call their local law enforcement agency.