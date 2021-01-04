Clarinda Academy Updated Photo
Clarinda Academy

 Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

Updated Story Jan. 4, 2021 7:36 a.m.

(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities say a missing Clarinda Academy student has been returned to campus.

Original Story Jan. 4, 2021 5:11 a.m.

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities are searching for a student who left the Clarinda Academy campus overnight.

Authorities say the student left campus around 1:45 a.m. and traveled in an unknown direction. The student is described as a 15-year-old white male, wearing a gray hoodie and blue sneakers. No other description was available.

Anyone with information on the student is urged to call their local law enforcement agency.

