Updated Story March 5, 2021 5:24 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- The administrative phone lines at Page County's Communications Center are now back up and running.
County Emergency Management Coordinator says technicians were able to repair the issue Friday afternoon. Non-emergency calls can now be made to the center at (712) 542-1419.
Original Story March 4, 2021 6:20 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the administrative phone lines to the county's communications center are not working.
Grebert reported the outage at PageComm shortly before 6 p.m. Grebert, however, says 911 services ARE functioning. Anyone making a non-emergency call to PageComm should call 712-542-1421 until further notice.