Updated Story October 19, 2020 5:48 a.m.
(KMAland) -- Power has been restored to rural portions of Page County following an outage Monday morning.
MidAmerican Energy's website indicates all customers in Page County should now be with power.
Original Story October 19, 2020 5:12 a.m.
(KMAland) -- Crews from MidAmerican Energy are currently working to restore power in parts of rural Page County.
According to the MidAmerican Outage Report, 277 customers in Page County are without power Monday morning. The outage includes customers in Blanchard, Coin, Northboro and other parts of rural Page County.
No reason for the outage was given and crews are anticipated to have power restored by 7 a.m. Monday.