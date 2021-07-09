(Adair) -- Two passengers injured in an Adair County accident earlier this week have now died.
The Iowa State Patrol says 85-year-old Harold Willey and 68-year-old Faye Frolic both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, died as a result of injuries suffered in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Adair early Wednesday evening. Willey and Frolic were passengers in a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Pamela Willey of Rock Springs that crashed into the back of a semitrailer that was disabled from a previous accident.
All three were taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Medical Center in Des Moines, while Harold Willey and Frolic later died.