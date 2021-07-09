Fatal accident

(Adair) -- Two passengers injured in an Adair County accident earlier this week have now died.

The Iowa State Patrol says 85-year-old Harold Willey and 68-year-old Faye Frolic both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, died as a result of injuries suffered in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Adair early Wednesday evening. Willey and Frolic were passengers in a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Pamela Willey of Rock Springs that crashed into the back of a semitrailer that was disabled from a previous accident.

All three were taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Medical Center in Des Moines, while Harold Willey and Frolic later died.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.