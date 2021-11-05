Updated Story November 5, 2021 4:32 p.m.
(Villisca) -- Villisca city officials report a boil advisory has been lifted in the community.
Residents in two areas of town were being asked to boil water following water main work earlier this week. The order is no longer in effect.
Updated Story November 3, 2021 12:42 p.m.
(Villisca) -- Two areas in Villisca are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Villisca city officials say the advisory is in effect for the east side of 7th Avenue, and the Villisca Housing Units on 3rd Street. City officials say the advisory is due to water main work in the community. Anyone with questions should contact Villisca City Hall at 712-826-2282.