(Clarinda) -- Ryan S. Urkoski, an agent for New York Life in Clarinda, IA, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2020.
Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Urkoski has been a New York Life agent since 2008, and is associated with New York Life’s Nebraska General Office in Omaha, NE. Urkoski has also been named a member of the 2020 Executive Council of New York Life for the eleventh consecutive year, which recognizes the top 18 percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement. In addition, Urkoski was the Top Producer in Long Term Care sales for the Nebraska General office for 2020.
Urkoski specializes in agricultural estate conservation, business and individual retirement planning. Urkoski’s office is located at 216 E. Division St. in Clarinda, IA and his branch office is located at 13815 FNB PRKWY in Omaha, NE.
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.