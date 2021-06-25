(Shenandoah) -- UScellular officials have confirmed a disruption of services in Shenandoah.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, company officials said they're aware that its Shenandoah network is experiencing a service interruption that is affecting UScellular customers in the area. The statement adds, quote, "our top priority is providing an excellent wireless experience to our customers, and our network and engineering teams are working to restore service as quickly as possible."
Further information on the outage was unavailable.