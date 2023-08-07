(KMAland) -- Nearly 70 counties in Iowa are now eligible for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the emergency use for 45 counties in Iowa, including Audubon, Carroll, Decatur, Fremont, Page, Ringgold, Shelby, and Taylor counties in KMAland. Additionally, 23 counties are restricted under emergency haying criteria through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, or LFP, including Cass, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, and Pottawattamie counties. Curt Goettsch is the chief agricultural program specialist with the USDA-Iowa Farm Service Agency. Provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill allowed for an expansion of haying and grazing on CRP acres, particularly for emergency use. Goettsch tells KMA News that drought is typically the most common culprit making counties eligible for emergency use.
"So, if we get into what we call D2, which is a severe drought or greater on the drought monitor, those counties become eligible for haying or grazing after the nesting season," said Goettsch. "Our nesting season ended August 1st and so on August 2nd we had our first authorization of counties. We saw an expansion from week one to week two and that was largely due to eastern Iowa where we had some D2 drought areas due to the heat we had a couple of weeks ago kind of come back."
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, all of Iowa is seeing at least abnormally dry, or D0, conditions, while over 30% is experiencing at least severe drought. Some counties are also experiencing D3, or extreme drought, in southeast and west central Iowa.
Additionally, Goettsch says counties can also be eligible if they have seen a 40% or greater forage loss in pasture and hay production, with the county FSA committee requesting authorization from the state committee.
"If you're in a prolonged drought, the hay producers and livestock folks with pasture land understand that once that production is gone, you really can't get it back even if the conditions improve," Goettsch explained. "So, we've got some counties that may have not been eligible at the end of the nesting season, but there's still a need out there and we've had some counties authorized that way as well."
While there is non-emergency use of CRP acres for haying and grazing, Goettsch adds there is no CRP annual rental payment reduction for 2023 emergency haying and grazing authorizations. Both emergency authorizations began August 2nd, with haying running until August 31st and grazing until September 30th.
"It's a pretty short window for haying and that's mostly to make sure we aren't cutting back those approved covers too close to a potential frost date--so it's to protect the approved cover," he said. "Then grazing has a little bit larger window going from August 2nd to September 30th. So, the guys that are going to make use of the CRP by grazing get a little bit more time out there with the animals."
He adds that those interested in participating in the emergency use must contact their local USDA Service Center.
"There's one form on the FSA side which is the authorization for haying or grazing and then there's another form which is what we call the plan supplement," said Goettsch. "That kind of gives you a list of the 'dos and donts' and breaks down what you can and can't do as far as haying and grazing the CRP. That plan supplement, you'll either get it from FSA or NRCS--it depends on how your county office flows that paperwork."
Non-emergency CRP participants should check with their local FSA office to determine their eligibility and specifics and they will need to get approval before any haying or grazing starts. Eligible counties are updated weekly following the release of the drought monitor.