(Washington) -- In an ongoing effort to diversify the nation's meat supply, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday a financial investment to the tune of $9.6 million in 15 states.
During a press call this week, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack outlined the 25 projects receiving funding, including $3.9 million through the Value Added Producer Grant program and $5.7 million in loans through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. One of the two recipients from the loan program includes Jordan's Meat Market in northwest Iowa. Vilsack says the $800,000 loan will cover construction and work capital for a meat locker near Marcus.
"Which will be capable of a broad array and multiple mix processing capacity and they'll also have a full-service retail counter," said Vilsack. "It's not only creating an additional opportunity for farmers to market their products, but also this a new business that anticipates that it would be able to employ six additional workers."
The other loan recipient is Bottomland Prime, LLC which will use a $4.9 million loan to acquire a cattle meat processing and retail outlet in Amarillo, Texas.
Additionally, in southwest Iowa, Waubonsie Ridge Beef in Tabor is receiving $210,000 through the Value Added Producer Grant to help construct a facility to process the animals it raises. Vilsack says the grant program helps diversify product use for farmers and ranchers.
"So if you have a value added producer grant, you're essentially in the position of taking something that would otherwise be sold as a commodity, you're processing it and adding value to it right on the farm," he said. "You're creating that opportunity for additional income so farmers not only benefit from production but also processing."
He adds that the end goal of expanding processing opportunities is to create more competition and ultimately more friendly prices for farmers and ranchers.
Vilsack says the announcement is just the first step in 2023 to take a comprehensive approach to expand and create new meat markets throughout the country.
"We're going to continue to do this over the course of the next several months as we utilize American Rescue Plan resources, and we also expect at some point in calendar year 2023 to have a companion program that will focus on non-meat and poultry processing," said Vilsack. "So, it's an opportunity to continue to look for ways to help small and mid-sized family farming and ranching operations to have additional market opportunities."
The announcement also comes on the heels of the USDA announcing grant awards in November that totaled roughly $73 million to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states.