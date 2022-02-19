(KMAland) -- There’s a lot of excitement about U.S. agriculture as the Department of Agriculture is on it’s first trade mission since the pandemic began. Speaking from Dubai, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Daniel Whitley says they’re talking with a lot of folks who are interested in U.S. ag products.
“American agriculture is back in person, our customers genuinely appreciate it. I’ve never seen this level of excitement and enthusiasm around our marketing and promotion efforts and our trade missions.”
With annual agricultural exports averaging more than $1.2 billion during the last five years, the United States is the United Arab Emirates fourth-largest supplier of food and farm products and is poised for further export growth.
“We've had several meetings with some government officials and the ministry's, agriculture, environmental and climate change, and I can positively share with all of you that they are extremely appreciative of the relationship and the cooperation with the United States and American agriculture. There's a lot of demand and interest in increasing the relationship, increasing the cooperation and growing U.S. ag exports.”
And, Whitley says, the trade mission is paying off.
“I talked to a producer out of Georgia who communicated to me that he had just seen a multiyear, $10 million deal to provide product into the region, and this is a small company, it's not even one of the larger multinational companies. So, we're excited that there's a broad range of opportunities to be successful here.”
This is the first USDA trade mission since November 2019, and more are in the planning process. Whitley suggested more trade missions would be announced next week.
Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of issues to talk about back home in the United States. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a topic of concern for U.S. poultry farmers. Fortunately, Whitley says, international customers don’t seem to be worried.
“What I’ve heard is that there's an acknowledgement that we have the most sophisticated, transparent and trusted regulatory system and environment in the world, and they believe in our ability to manage this situation and resolve the situation, reduce all risks and be able to provide these products to the marketplace. So, all I've really heard is just an acknowledgement of how well we are designed to deal with these issues when they arise.”