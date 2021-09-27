(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Fire Department is getting a major upgrade to its vehicle fleet.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to approve paperwork accepting a USDA grant totaling $500,000 for the purchase of a new aerial truck totaling $1.5 million. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the new truck will replace the existing ladder truck that no longer meets federal fire truck safety standards.
"The existing truck is a ladder," said Lyman, "and it's getting up in its years of service. It probably has a couple left until it needs to be replaced outright. But, they're also moving away from a ladder to a platform truck now, so that if they were have to rescue somebody using it from one of our taller buildings, they could then move that platform, itself down, rather than having to have the person either climb down the ladder, or be carried down the ladder."
Lyman says fire officials looked at firetrucks in other communities before deciding on a new model.
"I know that they looked at a model exactly like this up in Council Bluffs, in the old area of town there," he said, "that kind of has some narrower streets like Shenandoah. They said that they absolutely love the setup that they have there, and it gets around some of the tighter spots that some of the other trucks had difficulties with."
Lyman says the new truck should last for at least 25 years. In other business, the council is expected to reappoint Al Ruhde to the city's tree board.