(Des Moines) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested over $2.8 million into "climate-smart" infrastructure in rural Iowa.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the investment yesterday, which includes 131 projects in Iowa, including some in KMAland. The projects are part of a more significant $285 million investment into 46 states via the agency's Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, grants. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield says the benefits of the investment to Iowans are two-fold.
"These grants can be used to invest in some of the critical infrastructure to help these farmers and businesses lower their energy costs and expand access to clean energy across Iowa," said Greenfield. "What it really means with lowering those costs, is we're keeping more money in their pocketbooks."
Some of the largest single investments in the state include a $250,000 grant to Western Iowa Energy to retrofit a biodiesel production facility near Wall Lake, expected to generate an additional 15 million gallons of biodiesel per year. Meanwhile, Accu Steal, Incorporated in Audubon, received just over $47,000 to install a solar array at its prefabrication metal business, estimated to save over $6,700 per year.
However, Greenfield says southwest Iowa is also a part of the significant investment, including over $17,000 to Pinnacle Construction in Glenwood and over $13,000 to Terry Carlson in Blanchard.
"(Pinnacle) in Glenwood is using their grant to install a solar array and it's going to save them about $4,500 a year in energy costs," she said. "Additionally, a farmer near Blanchard is using their grant to invest in some grain drying equipment and it's going to save them about $7,700 a year."
Greenfield adds Iowa producers and businesses are one of the leaders in the nation when it comes to REAP grants, making up over 15% of the total projects awarded this year. However, she says the capabilities of the REAP grants are expected to grow after the Biden Administration announced it would make $300 million available for the program through the Inflation Reduction Act.
"The grant amount will be increasing from 25% up to 40% (of the project) and the amount of that investment is also going to be doubling," Greenfield explained. "So if we could help you with a $250,000 project in 2022, we can now help you with a $500,000 project. It's just a great opportunity for our ag producers, small businesses, and renewable fuel producers to take advantage of these grants and invest in clean energy."
Greenfield says the hope is the additional funding can continue to grow the number of producers and businesses participating in the program.
"The bottom line is that we know rural Americans, rural Iowans, and our producers here in the state are, and can be, leaders in that clean energy field," said Greenfield.
The deadline to apply for the grants is March 31, 2023. Those interested in applying or wanting to learn more about other programs available can contact the Iowa USDA Rural Development office at 515-284-4663.