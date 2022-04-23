(Washington, D.C.) -- The USDA is leading a new effort to change the way federal agencies partner with rural America to create more economic opportunities. Justin Maxson is the USDA’s Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development. The USDA-led Rural Partners Network is a new program designed to help rural communities get access to the resources they need to create jobs, build infrastructure, and support long-term economic stability.
“We need to make sure that rural communities, especially those that have been overlooked, can access the resources that make sense for them based on their priorities. That's what the network is all about in a new whole-of-government effort that's led by USDA to transform the way federal agencies are partners in rural communities to create economic opportunity.”
He says the Rural Network will be implemented in two ways.
“First, through a team of Federal staff who will be placed in selected communities. The staff will be about mapping out federal resources and connecting the dots to other partners in the region. That’s state partners, other federal partners, and philanthropic partners who can help fill the gaps, and the resources that the federal government can also provide. This on-the-ground staff will help communities navigate attempting to find the right federal programs based on their interests and their needs. They'll help support strong and competitive applications, and they'll help build the capacity of the local partners in their community economic development efforts. Each state will get approximately three to five staff, and those staff will work hand-in-hand with a set of selected communities in each of the targeted states.”
The Rural Network will also have support from USDA staff in Washington, D.C.
“Secondly, there's a set of federal agencies that will be supporting a broader strategy aimed at making it easier for all rural communities to access a broader range of federal programs and tools and staff. These are staff who will be in the headquarters and have a mission aimed at supporting their agencies in rural communities. Each agency will have a lead who will work together as part of a broader coordinating table across departments. That staff, whose job will be to support the place-based staff engage in supporting rural communities, will coordinate rural strategy within their departments and aim at smarter collaboration across departments around rural development concerns.”
He says the Rural Network will get launched in five states, including Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Arizona. The Network will launch in more states at the end of the fiscal year. For more information, go to rural.gov.