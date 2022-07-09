(KMAland) -- Last week’s June Acreage and Quarterly Grain Stocks report offered some surprises for U.S. wheat. Allendale's Rich Nelson says explains.
“You know, the discussion for us was maybe a small increase for winter wheat and a good decrease for spring. In this case, we actually saw a 200,000 acre decrease for winter wheat and this is our third time getting a survey for this long-planted winter wheat discussion which is now in harvest. For spring wheat, instead of a 400,000 acre decline, the fact that was only 90,000 acres, that does give us a little something to talk about.”
All wheat acres for 2022 came in estimated at 47.09 million acres, up one percent from 2021. While acreage is higher, 2022 still marks the fifth-lowest acreage since records began in 1919. Winter wheat acres are projected at 34 million, up one from last year, though still slightly below the pre-report average.
So, what does that mean for the July WASDE Report?
“We’ll see some minor changes to the old crop side. For new crop this is going to be challenging to a lot of people because they also gave us planting and also harvested, and if you plug in their harvested number, which was higher than the June WASDE, we're going to see an increase production on this WASDE report next month.”
2021/22: USDA counted June 1 U.S. wheat stocks at 660 million bushels. That was just over the 655 trade estimate. This report wraps up the completed old crop marketing year. USDA's prior estimate on the 6/10 WASDE was 655.