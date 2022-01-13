(Des Moines) -- The United States Department of Agriculture continues its investment into rural Iowa infrastructure to the tune of over $300 million.
The USDA Rural Development announced a $331 million investment to improve critical infrastructure in rural Iowa last month. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield says the investment comes as part of a more considerable $5.2 billion investment by the USDA into 46 states and Puerto Rico. Greenfield says 16 projects received loans and or grants from USDA rural development for four different types of projects.
"Our community connect grants which help with access to broadband in underserved communities, plus our electric infrastructure loans and loan guarantee programs," Greenfield said. "And then the water and wastewater disposal loan and grant program, and the water and wastewater loan guarantee programs."
The investment also comes after Iowa saw nearly $700 million invested through the over 50 USDA Rural Development programs in 2021.
Specifically, in KMAland, the city of Farragut received a total of just over $3.1 million through the water and wastewater loan and grant program. Greenfield says the dollars will go towards the city's lagoon cell.
"They received quite a bit of investment for water and waste disposal loan grants, to help them renovate a lagoon cell and improve their city sanitary sewer system," Greenfield said. "Really they needed to try and meet those floodplain standards, and these resources will help them do it."
Additionally, the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association received a $12,000,000 loan for a new water treatment plant with the Three Mile Lake in Union County serving as the water source.
Greenfield says the plant will help benefit multiple KMAland counties and their available drinking water. She says it is just the latest water treatment plant investment in Southwest Iowa, with Shenandoah recently receiving a USDA loan and grant for a similar project.
"In Shenandoah, they received $19.7 million in a grant and loan for their city's wastewater treatment plant improvements, and those were rewarded in December," Greenfield said. "So they're in the final stages of design and we'll start to see their project come out of the ground soon."
Greenfield says the Clarinda Regional Health Center received $9.5 million in community facility loans in 2020 for expansion and renovation projects.
The USDA also announced a pair of Pottawattamie County investments, including a $3.9 million water and wastewater loan to Neola and a similar $509,000 loan to Carter Lake. For more information on the loans or grants given out, or any other programs available through USDA Rural Development, contact the Iowa headquarters at 515-284-4663 or the Atlantic office at 712-243-2107.