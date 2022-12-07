(Corning) -- One economic development project is set to begin its first phase in Adams County after receiving a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The Adams Community Economic Development Corporation was among the recipients of a USDA Rural Business Development Grant for $99,939. Theresa Greenfield is the Iowa Director of USDA Rural Development. Greenfield tells KMA News the grant will be going towards the first phase of a business incubator space in downtown Corning including the various schematic and infrastructure needs.
"It will be used to hire an architect to make sure they're remodeling the space properly and work on some of those schematics," said Greenfield. "And then really get some of that building infrastructure installed such as the HVAC, air conditioning systems, and fiber optics -- because you've got to have that if you're going to be doing business anywhere but particularly in rural Iowa."
After collaborating with local USDA officials, Greenfield says the county development corporation proposed the nearly $100,000 amount.
In terms of how the development corporation space will use the area, Greenfield says it could serve a multitude of purposes. Those final decisions, she says, will be worked out by the county development corporation during the first phase.
"Will it be small spaces that can be rented by the day, will there be collaboration rooms, or will there be rooms to do work or hold larger public meetings and business meetings, will there be work spaces," she said. "I think these are all the questions that the Economic Development Corporation will seek to answer as they create their final plans."
Greenfield says the Rural Business Development Grant is designed to help projects such as an incubator space get off the ground in more rural communities.
"How we can help rural businesses and rural communities grow business opportunities," Greenfield explained. "We provide these grants to our applicants to invest in business support, job training, leadership development and just a wide variety of local investments to help them grow small businesses within their communities."
Greenfield says the grant is just one of the latest investments into Adams County, which has received nearly $13 million from the USDA over the past several years in various communities and projects. She also applauded the economic development corporation for identifying the need.