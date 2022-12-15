(Glenwood) -- An amendment to expand where all-terrain vehicles are permitted in Glenwood crossed another hurdle Tuesday night.
During its regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council approved the second reading of an amendment to the city's UTV ordinance allowing the vehicles on Locust Street. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan says the move primarily comes after the Iowa Legislature expanded the uses of ATVs or UTVs on the state's highways and county roads this year.
"The state is allowing you to use them on any roadway that is not a divided highway," said Farnan. "So we thought that if the state was going to remove all those restrictions that we should also open up Locust Street to be more in accordance with what the state allows."
Under the amendment, city code would still restrict all-terrain vehicles from trails unless designated, railroad right of way, parks and other city land without permission, and public sidewalks or parking. Farnan adds Locust was one of the final streets within city limits with the restriction.
"We had opened up Sharp Street for people to use their ATVs on and we had left it on Locust Street just because it is a busier road," Farnan explained. "So we're just removing that last restriction."
Farnan also reminds those wishing to use their UTV on city streets need to have the vehicle registered through the Glenwood Police Department. The amendment does require a third and final reading before being officially adopted by the council.
In other business, the council discussed revisions to its handbook regarding EMS services. Farnan says officials are hoping to finalize a system allowing EMS to be a city-funded service.
"Part of that process is to update our handbook to include them," she said. "They'll have 24 hour shifts so the pay periods change a little bit and the way they accrue comp time and vacation change a little bit. So, we're just making sure we have all those revisions in place before the city officially takes over."
The council approved bringing EMS services under the city fire department in September. Farnan adds the hope is to have the revisions finalized at its December 27th meeting or the first meeting in January. She says the process has been going smoothly.
"It's just a slower process than we would have hoped, but we've done some interviews and we hope to begin hiring people within the next 30 to 60 days if not sooner," said Farnan.
She adds the hope is to hire five full-time and three part-time employees. In other business, the council also held an initial Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats, or SWOT, assessment with residents, which will be reviewed at a future council meeting.