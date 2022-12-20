(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are laying the groundwork for preparing the upcoming fiscal budget.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held a brief budget work session for the fiscal year 2024 budget that will begin this coming summer. However, interim City Administrator and Clerk Al Vacanti says they couldn't dive too deep into the budget process Monday primarily due to needing more data from the Montgomery County Auditor's Office.
"The county auditor will provide the city with information regarding assessed valuations as well as the revenues that you're going to get from the property taxes." said Vacanti. "That does not have to be presented or provided to the communities within the county until the end of December, so I don't have that at this point."
However, Vacanti adds former City Administrator Brad Wright had collected the preliminary budget requests from the city's department heads and completed the Annual Financial Report. Once he has received the numbers from the Auditor's office, Vacanti says he would like to have the council's liaisons with each department head to sit down with him through the first few weeks of January before the council comes together for a full work session.
"Here's the money we have, here's the projected revenues we have, here's the expenses, and here are some projected 'needs' I would call in the higher ticket areas," Vacanti explained. "Your capital things, is there a project that needs to be done, are there pieces of equipment vehicles that need to be purchased, or can you push something back? That's where we sit down and it gets a lot more in depth."
He adds those discussions can also help identify future capital projects. Additionally, the council must publish notice of hearings regarding the setting of the city tax levy. Vacanti says his goal would be to have the first of those meetings in February.
"You have to have no fewer than 10 or more than 20 days of advanced notice, and I would like to have that noticed so that can done at the February 20th meeting," he said. "And then you have time if we can turn immediately and get the notice to the paper, then maybe we could get the (2nd meeting) in by the 6th, but no later than March 20th, which still meets your March 31st deadline."
Worst case scenario, Vacanti says the council would have to set a special meeting later in March to finalize the budget before submission.
Vacanti also advised the council to initially look at the big-ticket items that may or may not be needed immediately before fine-tuning more minor expenses. Additionally, he reminded the council how and when it should use its reserve funds should expenditures exceed anticipated revenues.
"You create reserves because you are very astute in terms of managing the budget you have, if you can bring it in and still get the work done while bringing it in under budget, that's why you put those others aside," said Vacanti. "So, if you have a large project that has to be done, you don't have to borrow 100% to make it happen, or even borrow at all to make it happen."
The deadline to submit municipal budgets for fiscal '24 is March 31st, 2023.