(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally approved an interim plan for its top city administrative positions.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Al Vacanti Municipal Services and a resolution to utilize the agreement for the interim city clerk and city administrator positions. The approval came after the retirements of long-time City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton last month and after City Attorney Bri Sorensen assisted in adjusting the agreement to better fit the city's needs. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the timing of the openings posed a great need for an interim solution while they conduct their job search.
"We're at budget time and this is an extremely important time of year that we have some people in place that are able to work through the budget process, and we also need to get all of our insurance renewals done," said Silvius. "Al comes very highly recommended from some really, really good people, administrators, and mayors."
Vacanti says he served as a city clerk and administrator in Nebraska for roughly 14 years in various communities before retiring in 2019 and creating his consultant business. The mayor says the agreement will run through March 2023, including three days of in-office work a week and a daily fee.
"It is $1,000 per day or $3,000 per week and we are paying for his room up at the Red Oak Coach Inn," Silvius explained. "He will be covering his own meals and he'll cover his own mileage back and forth to his home and here. If we send him on any meetings or anything like that he'll use a city vehicle or we'll pay him the standard rate of mileage."
While there will be some overlap in pay between Vacanti and the previous staff through December, she adds the amounts should balance out beginning in the new year. Silvius says the hope is to start the search process as soon as possible, with initial efforts primarily focused on filling the city clerk position before tackling the administrator role.
"The city clerk is a critical role that is responsible for much of the day-to-day with payroll, and with all of the scheduled reporting and all of those things that transpire," said Silvius. "And then the city administrator role also takes a skilled person who has an understanding of certified public administration."
Vacanti tells KMA News he was humbled to be approached by the city. He looks forward to taking on the responsibilities and assisting the city in getting through an essential time of the year, primarily due to budget preparations for the upcoming fiscal year.
"I'll have some time to do some homework and I'll have some time, fortunately, to call on a couple of other people in the state of Iowa to give me a crash course so I can be really functional over the next couple of weeks," said Vacanti. "We'll start looking at it to make sure I've got my feet on some solid ground so I can help the council and the department heads moving forward."
He believes his previous 20 years of experience serving as a lawyer will also assist him in adjusting to the Iowa code and laws that differ from Nebraska. Additionally, Vacanti says he already had a chance Monday night to get to know a few department heads to begin laying the groundwork for his working relationships.
"It may be a three-month deal, but I hope to build some good relationships with people," he said. "Hopefully when I walk out, everyone says 'hey this worked out for the city of Red Oak and the people and the businesses here."
In related business, the council also tabled action on a resolution amending the best practices and designated individuals authorized to sign checks, execute contracts, and execute other financial instruments for the city, which among other things, would have added Vacanti to the list.
In other business, the council...
--Unanimously upheld a dangerous animal designation after hearing an appeal to the city council from Angie Echternach regarding owning, keeping, or sheltering an animal determined to be dangerous in violation of city code.
--Approved a resolution setting fees for the city services and also a resolution for rules and regulations for Evergreen Cemetery.
--Approved resolutions authorizing the transfer of monies between funds for bonding requirements and the transfer of funds between funds.
--Received an update on city owned laptops for the Mayor and councilpersons and the standard procedures associated with those laptops.
--Received an update on the health benefit renewals for city employees.
--Set a budget work session following the council's December 19th regular meeting.