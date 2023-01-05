(Red Oak) -- It might take a little longer than initially anticipated, but efforts continue to fill two vacancies for the city of Red Oak's top administrative positions.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Interim City Administrator and City Clerk Al Vacanti on hiring a search firm to assist in finding a permanent successor for the administrator role. Vacanti says he had previously sent out a letter requesting proposals from potential firms by the end of 2022. However, he says most of the firms they've contacted wouldn't be available for another few months.
"Many of them and the ones we know about are active city administrators or city officials and they do this as a side opportunity using their knowledge," said Vacanti. "What I got was feedback from people saying is that 'I'm not going to be able to do this until March or after, because we've got a thing called budget.'"
Thus, Vacanti proposed sending a second letter for proposals with a deadline of February 15th, with work beginning sometime between March 15th and April 1st.
"At that point, they should have their budget ready for nothing worse than one final hearing and at that point then, they should be able to do that," Vacanti explained. "Then they can come back with a proposal, and I can give them to (the council) to review and make a decision, probably though with the idea you're not going to get that thing going until April 1st."
Vacanti adds he has already received one letter of interest in the administrator role. However, he did not want to disclose the individual's name this early in the process. He says some search firms also recommend not starting search processes until the spring to provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment.
"They want to make the community look pretty good and right now as I used to describe my hometown of Omaha in the winter, there's three colors right now -- gray, brown, and white," he said. "There's no trees or flowers blooming and the freshness of spring or brightness of summer aren't there. They want their client community to be successful, so they want to present the community in its best light."
Meanwhile, the council has already posted the job opening for a city clerk, and Vacanti adds a handful of individuals have already applied for the position. Councilman Brian Bills, who serves on the council's hiring committee with Councilman Scott Keith, said he would review the applications and share the information with Keith.
The council is expected to give Vacanti the okay to send out another letter for proposals at its January 16th meeting. The discussions come after former City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton submitted their retirement letters in November last year.