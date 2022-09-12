(Maryville) -- Two of Missouri's democratic congressional and state candidates stopped in northwest Missouri Friday.
Speaking to supporters at the Pavilion on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine touched on several state and federal issues. Among other things, the Anheuser-Busch heiress and retired nurse called for adequate funding for public education, saying she is concerned about schools adopting four-day weeks.
"Kids need to be in school five days a week, they need to be able to get good, nutritious lunches in school, they need the after school activities of sports and all the things," said Busch-Valentine. "The little kids in schools concentration goes until about 1:30 p.m. and you kind of lose them there. They need to be in school five days a week, and I support teachers with all my heart."
Valentine says protections need to be implemented for women seeking abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. She also stated her opposition to China or other foreign nations purchasing farmland in Missouri and expressed concerns over shuttering hospitals across the state.
Additionally, Jess Piper, the democratic candidate for the Missouri House District 1 seat -- encompassing Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties, -- says the Missouri Legislature's priorities stated by Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of addressing "critical race theory" and transgender laws for students in sports, are misguided.
"They're focusing on these kids who are already struggling, and they're struggling just to get by -- 50% of them will commit suicide or try to commit suicide -- and we're going after four kids, and I don't understand it, and I'll never understand it," said Piper. "Our priorities should be education, roads, they should be making sure people have what they need and they should be affordable healthcare. Trust me, I think that healthcare is a right, and if there's anyway I can pass universal healthcare, it will be the thing that I will do."
Busch Valentine will face off against Missouri Attorney General and Republican Eric Schmitt to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt in the November general elections. Meanwhile, Piper faces Republican Jeff Farnan, also looking to fill a seat vacated by Republican Allen Andrews due to term limits.