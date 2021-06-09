(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are expressing concerns about a vandalism issue in the community.
Specifically, numerous public restrooms have been trashed in recent weeks. Nebraska City's commissioners discussed the issue during this week's regular city council meeting. City Administrator Lou Leone tells KMA News the problem is getting out of hand.
"It's getting to the point where we're asking the public to be diligent, and if you see something, say something," said Leone. "Right now, the bathroom along Central Avenue by Knox Park has been receiving some vandalism, and in the various parks."
Leone says the vandalism has been extensive.
"We're seeing things like graffiti, like toilet paper being strewn about, and other activities," he said.
In addition to increased public awareness, Leone says the city is researching legal remedies to curb the incidents.
"Commissioner Vic Johns asked the council to let him explore some of the options," said Leone, "and vet out the best possible options for the city, and report back to the city."
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism should contact Nebraska City Police at 402-873-6666, or Nebraska City City Hall at 402-873-5515.