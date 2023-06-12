(Clarinda) – Road crews in Page County are set to begin spraying operations on a number of county roads.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says contract crews are set to begin vegetation spraying in pavement joints starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. King says crews will begin spraying on C Avenue at 270th Street west of Coin and will move north to Highway 2. The crew will also spray joints on 130th Street – or J14 – and D Avenue – or M41 – north and west of Essex.
During the operation, crews will occupy one lane of travel. Motorists are asked to slow and pass the mobile crew with caution. If another route is available, King advises using alternate routes during the spraying.
Anyone with questions about the work is asked to contact the Page County Engineer’s Office at (712) 542-2510.