(Council Bluffs) -- A vehicle crashed into the Camping World store in Council Bluffs on Monday morning.
According to a report from the Council Bluffs Police Department, both the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments responded to Camping World on South 21st Street in Council Bluffs for a personal injury collision in which a vehicle drove into the building.
Crews found a Ford F-150 Supercrew had driven up over the parking stall in front of the building and penetrated about half the length of the vehicle into the building. A worker, who had been sitting at a desk inside the building, was struck and propelled forward. The worker sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by private auto to the hospital. The elderly driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The vehicle had driven between the main metal frameworks of the building and mainly damaged nonstructural support metal studs. A hole of approximately 12 feet by 12 feet was sustained to the side of the building. Glass partition offices inside the building were also damaged.
The vehicle was pulled out of the building by Arrow Towing, and the case remains under investigation.