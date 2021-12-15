(Valley) -- At a time of the year when winter weather is usually a concern, National Weather Service officials say high winds and severe weather are big threats today.
Officials say a 'very rare' system is expected to wreak havoc across KMAland. A high wind warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today for southwest and south central Iowa and eastern Nebraska.The weather service has also issued a high wind warning from 9 a.m. to midnight for northwest Missouri. The weather service has issued a red flag warning for most of KMAland from noon to 9 p.m. because of the extreme fire danger. Taylor Nicolaisen is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. In addition to record-breaking high temperatures, Nicolaisen tells KMA News high winds are expected for a prolonged period this afternoon.
"Typically, you're dealing with wind damage with a gust that will last, you know, just a few minutes," said Nicolaisen, "or, a wave of winds that will last 15 minutes to a half hour. But, we're expecting three hours of pretty significant winds. Sixty miles per hour for three hours is just something that most trees and backyards aren't subject to. So, power outages are probably going to be an issue. Sometimes, those wires will bounce into each other, and we'll see some arching. Fire dangers are also going to be an issue."
Nicolaisen says confidence is growing toward a severe weather outbreak later this afternoon into early this evening.
"These storms are going to have the capability of doing that," he said. "What concerns me is there storms are going to be moving very quickly, just because of the winds. This whole system is just going to be moving in a hurry. So, any fires that develop are going to be moving very quickly, but any severe storms that develop are going to be moving very quickly, and any tornadoes that develop are moving a lot faster than they normally would be."
Nicolaisen admits dealing with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes instead of snow and ice this time of year is unusual.
"Maybe you can find one corollary from five years ago," said Nicolaisen. "There was some tornadoes around the Hastings area at Christmastime, but a good portion of eastern Nebraska and Iowa have never seen a tornado recorded in the month of December. So, it's very, very rare, and this just gives you an idea of how odd this whole thing is."
More normal weather is expected to return on Thursday, with highs only in the mid-40's.